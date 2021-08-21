Kelowna animal sanctuary relocates to Peachland

A Kelowna-area pig sanctuary has finally found its new home, and everyone is settling in nicely.

Star’s Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary founder and owner Faith Affleck said it took them months to find a new location, but it all paid off with a spacious property in Peachland.

The sanctuary’s new property is large enough for the animals to have bigger pens, giving them space to run around and play in pools.

Affleck said she was able to secure the new property in May after a call out in January. She started getting everything ready, moving the animals into the new place in June.

“Since we’ve been here, I have rescued six more pigs, with another one the way so that’s seven. Two roosters, two ducks, but sadly one of the roosters passed away,” she said.

“All the animals are being actual real pigs because they love it here. At the old (property) they didn’t have the mud, they didn’t have pools because the property was all downhill so they didn’t have space.”

Since moving into Peachland, Affleck has also taken in a couple of evacuees’ animals. She said the pigs’ owners had been evacuated from Falkland due to the White Rock Lake fire and because they didn’t want to keep stressing the animals out by repeated moves, they decided to give them up fully.

With a close view of the Mount Law wildfire and evacuation alerts and orders being issued, Affleck was a bit worried that she and the animals would have to move again.

She’s spent several sleepless nights worrying about the animals since the fire first sparked on Aug. 15, but now that crews are starting to gain control of the fire and evacuation orders are being rescinded, she said she’s feeling relieved.

And, now that they’re in a new location, Affleck wants to spread the word so she’s hosting a by-donation open house on Aug. 29. There will be a silent auction, a colouring station for kids, and those who visit will have a chance to meet the sanctuary’s rescued animals.

Star’s Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary is now located at 5030 Cousins Road in Peachland. If you wish to donate or volunteer, you can find more information through the website.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna teacher who lost home in Mount Law wildfire

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsOkanagan