Kelowna bistro closing its door in August

A food staple in Kelowna is shutting its doors for good.

Beet’N Boo’s Bistro and Catering said in a post on social media the business will be closing for good on Friday, Aug. 25.

The landlord of the building where it is located does not want to renew the restaurant’s lease. Because of that, the Beet’N Boo’s team has looked at new locations but the combination of costs, location and age made it difficult, forcing them to shut down. “It’s been an amazing run, and each and every one of you, from the bottom of our hearts, is thanked for the unwavering support you have provided,” they said in the post. “You will all be missed dearly by our team, however we hope our paths will continue to cross in the future.”

