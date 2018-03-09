Kelowna cast of Vagina Monologues donates $3,150 to Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society

For Jessalyn Broadfoot there is no better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by recognizing the efforts of an organization aims to improve the lives of women.

Cast members from a recent production of the Vagina Monologues in Kelowna present the proceeds from their two sold out performances to The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society during an open house event held at the society’s new Leon Ave. office in Kelowna Thursday night. The production raised $3,150 for Elizabeth Fry. The funds are allocated for an adult sexual abuse counselling program. From left; Lucie Eger, Kara Bentley, Cherie Hanson, executive director of the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society, Michelle Novakowski, Jessalyn Broadfoot and Bex Trook. (Erin Christie/Black Press)

In the last ten months, 122 sexual assault cases have been reported to the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society.

For Jessalyn Broadfoot and the cast of a recent production of the Vagina Monologues in Kelowna, the number was shocking and admittedly disheartening, but it only “fuels the fire,” for the 29-year-old director and her desire to stage similar events.

Last month, Broadfoot joined forces with 21 local women, to stage two productions of Eve Ensler’s play. The two sold-out shows, which were held at Bean Scene (Landmark) and The Laurel Packing House, on Feb.22 and 23, respectively, and brought in $3,150 for the Elizabeth Fry Society, which provides support to those affected by sexual abuse, exploitation or violence in a relationship.

Joined by some cast members and supporters, Broadfoot, presented the proceeds to Michelle Novakowski, executive director of Elizabeth Fry during an open house event held their new office on Leon Avenue Thursday night. Novakowski said the funds will be used to fund the adult sexual abuse counselling program.

Elizabeth Fry opened its doors in Kelowna in 1972 and serves more than 3,000 new clients per year through their programs — which include, a victim service program that accompanies adult victims to the police station, hospital, court or with visits in their office, ongoing therapy for children from infants to 19 who have experienced sexual abuse; prevention programs including Tough Guise and Girls United.

Additionally, Novakowski said the Society works closely with the RCMP, Kelowna Women’s Shelter, NOW Canada, Probation Services, Mental Health, Interior Health, Child Protection (MCFD), Crown Counsel, Kelowna Family Centre and Kelowna Community Resources.

WATCH:

The Elizabeth Fry Society’s open house event Thursday night.

Erin Christie