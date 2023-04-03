A Trans Flag Flashmob on Trans Day of Visibility on March 31, 2023. (Submitted)

A Trans Flag Flashmob on Trans Day of Visibility on March 31, 2023. (Submitted)

Kelowna community comes together to celebrate trans rights

International Trans Day of Visibility is annually on March 31

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Kelowna on March 31 to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility.

Approximately 350 were on hand for the community showcase ‘Amplifying our Joy’ at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, including everything from musicians, to drag performers, poets and more.

A Trans Flag Flashmob was also held to show the community’s support.

The Okanagan Gender Identity Group worked alongside TransParent, Advocacy Canada, and the Kelowna Pride Society to make the event a success.

“We believe that in this current political moment, the best antidote to anti-trans hatred and bigotry is to amplify our joy,” said Okanagan Gender Identity Group co-founder Jade Waters, who also performed alongside her punk band, Svengali.

Director of Governance at Kelowna Pride Society Claire House added, “today we are here to say we are unafraid to show who we are, proud to come together in support of one another as a community, and resolute in our efforts to make Kelowna a safer and more inclusive city for all.”

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
City of KelownaLGBTQtransgender

