cherries

Kelowna companies the first in Canada to send cherries to Korea

Northern Cherries Inc. and Jealous Fruits Ltd. are packing up shipments this month

With Canadian cherries set to hit the South Korean market for the first time ever, the initial shipment will have local flavour.

A years-long effort between the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the B.C. Cherry Association has the Canadian treat heading to the Asian country later this month.

That shipment will consist of product from two Kelowna companies – Northern Cherries Inc. and Jealous Fruits Ltd.

According to B.C. Cherry Association President Sukhpaul Bal, the two growers and their packing centres have been working on proper pest monitoring procedures to ship fresh fruit across the world. Both Canadian and Korean governments will then assess the shipment and fine tune the process as necessary.

95 per cent of cherries in Canada are grown in B.C., with the market centered mostly around the Okanagan, Similkameen, and Creston valleys.

READ MORE: Celebrating art in the community with the Carr’s Landing Art Tour

READ MORE: Bowling, golf amenities in proposed residential development in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna

Previous story
‘Everybody loves the otters’: Shuswap photographer enjoys sharing ‘what’s really going on’

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire Services)
Two wildfires on the go east of Vernon

(Photo - BC Hydro)
8 power outages affecting more than 300 residents east of Vernon

The Vernon BMX Club will celebrate 40 years in operation with a special fun day of racing and a movie Sunday, Aug. 28. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon BMX Club racing to 40th anniversary

Mikayla Bishop (from left), Bryden Ezekiel and Jackson Ford model the new-look colours and logo of Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association’s Recreation (House) Division uniforms. IContributed)
Vernon minor hockey unveils new rec logo, staff