Kelowna crane collapse victims to be remembered at vigil

Residents are invited near the crash site to pay their respects

The North Okanagan Labour Council is hosting a candlelight vigil for the victims of the crane collapse in Kelowna.

On Friday (July 16), anyone wishing to pay their respects to those killed in the crane collapse is invited to the intersection of St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue where a candlelight vigil will be held at 9:00 p.m.

Organizers are asking those interested in participating to check the event page before going as lockdowns lift near the site.

Participants are asked to bring battery-operated candles and to wear high-visibility vests if they can to honour the victims. There will be an opportunity to speak for anyone who would like to share, followed by a moment of silence and then closing remarks.

Attendees will be able to donate, and all the contributions will be spread equally amongst the families.

Organizers ask that attendees be mindful of the heat and of current public health orders.

