The team (from left to right) Jeff Wills, Cam McMillan, Kris Childe, Jason Lanki, Mike Romer, and their scorekeeper Samantha. (Contributed)

The team (from left to right) Jeff Wills, Cam McMillan, Kris Childe, Jason Lanki, Mike Romer, and their scorekeeper Samantha. (Contributed)

Kelowna golfers tee up for national championships

The team will compete on the Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia this October

A team of Kelowna golfers is headed to Nova Scotia to compete in a national championship.

From Oct. 3 to 5, Cam McMillan, Kris Childe, Jason Lanki, Mike Romer and Jeff Wills will compete against 20 teams from across Canada in RBC’s PGA Scramble National Final.

Over the three days, the teams will play three rounds of golf against teams of four amateur golfers, complete with a welcome banquet and closing awards dinner.

“Once we found out we won, we couldn’t believe it,” says Kris Childe. “I’ve driven by Cabot a few times before because I have family in Nova Scotia, but I have never gotten to play it. We are stoked about it.”

The Black Mountain team bested 14 teams in the B.C. East Regional Final that took place in Salmon Arm last week (August 17) to qualify for the tournament and they are riding that success all the way to Halifax.

“We are going to win nationals,” said Childe. “You can quote me on that one.”

For more information on the RBC PGA Scramble, visit rbcpgascramble.com

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

READ MORE: Former UBCO Heat women’s volleyball player to make second Paralympic Games appearance

READ MORE: Canucks Sports & Entertainment in support of B.C.’s vaccination program

GolfSports

Previous story
Inclusive hunting trip tears down Okanagan disability barriers

Just Posted

Former Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award winners were recognized again for their past and present contributions with an afternoon tea at the Brown Derby Restaurant. Among the former winners able to attend were Alberta Frost (seated, 1997); Shirley Fowler (back, from left, 2004); Betty Bifano (2012); Barb Schmidt (2018); Edna Luxton (2007); John Hoile (2015); Ken Brandel (2019); Jessie Ann Gamble (2003); Cathy Crane (1998); Judy Ells (1989) and Jack Jamieson (2006). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Former Armstrong-Spallumcheen top citizens meet for tea, cake

The Hydrophis cyanocinctus can breathe through an area of skin between its snout and the roof of the head. (Oksana Golubeva/Shutterstock)
Morning Start: Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin

Alexis Szarek is the founder of the first Bloom Sunflower Festival in Spallumcheen, on until Aug. 31 at a township farm on Knob Hill Road (watch for signage). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen sunflower festival blooms

The BC Wildfire Service used favourable conditions Tuesday, Aug. 24, to begin a small-scale planned ignition operations along the northeastern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Good conditions prompt ignition burn on White Rock Lake fire near Vernon