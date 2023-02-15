Kelowna liquidation store broken into for third time in less than a year

It’s unknown what time the event took place

Sun City Liquidation and Auctions on Enterprise Way in Kelowna has been broken into again.

It is the third time in less than 11 months that the store has been vandalized.

On Wednesday morning (Feb. 15), the owners found the side door smashed in. The three previous times, the main entrance has been broken into.

Three members of the Kelowna RCMP were at the store to investigate.

They also had their canine unit on scene sniffing the parking lot and surrounding area.

While it’s unknown if anything was taken from the store, there was some garbage found in the parking lot including a box that was for a flashlight. What time the event took place is also unknown.

Sun City recently expanded by opening a second store in Salmon Arm.

