Kelowna mom receives a Christmas present like no other

Nox Automotive donated a vehicle to Jordan for Christmas

Christmas is in full-swing for Kelowna mother Jordan and her daughter Khalli as they received a much-needed present: a vehicle.

The vehicle was donated by Nox Automotive, an auto-repair shop based in West Kelowna. Owner Jeff Sherman said his wife had told him about Jordan’s situation after she heard it from her colleagues.

“We heard about the need and we just rose to the occasion,” he said.

“We work on cars here for a living (and I said) ‘you know, I got a great idea. Let’s donate the car. It sounds like she needs it. It’s transportation, which everybody needs.”

Sherman said they got the car at Kelowna Auction World, then took it to the shop where his crew worked on some repairs to ensure it’s safe for Jordan and Khalli to use.

Jordan said it was surreal.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am right now. It’s wonderful,” she said.

“Five years ago, I was trying to find a place to sleep on the street. And now, I’ve got my daughter, I got a new car.”

Now dropping Khalli off at daycare and getting to work will be easier. Not only that, but Jordan said she’ll use the new car to pay it forward by helping others get to the grocery store, to school or their support meetings.

HOPE Okanagan’s executive director Angie Lohr said she met Jordan 12 years ago in Kelowna’s streets. At that time, Jordan was struggling with homelessness, addiction, and exploitation.

With enough time and support, she said Jordan has been able to work her way out of her situation. She has now been sober for two years and now has her one-year-old daughter Khalli sharing her journey with her.

Lohr said she was overwhelmed with excitement for Jordan when Sherman told her about the donation.

“She really needed a hand up, and it’s not necessarily a handout,” she said.

“It just goes to show that when other people help other people, the word spreads and great things like today are happening.”

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

