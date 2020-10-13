Kelowna pizzeria offers jobs to staff of burned down restaurant

DunnEnzies wanted to help Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna through hard times

After a late-night fire damaged Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna last Tuesday, Oct. 6, about 30 staff members found themselves without a job.

Co-owner Mike Koutsantonis said the fire was devastating to his family and the staff.

“We’ve had to fight through COVID and now this. It’s devastating. We have 30 people that are going to be out of work,” he said in a previous interview with Black Press Media.

“30 staff members who stuck with us through COVID to make things happen and now, they’re out of a job.”

READ: Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

But another local restaurant has stepped up to help as many of Olympia’s staff members as they can.

DunnEnzies Pizza Co. has four locations in Kelowna and currently, they’re looking for people to help staff those restaurants.

Brittany Guger is the Landmark location’s manager and she said she saw a post on a Facebook group about helping fellow service employees from Olympia.

“One person commented thanking everyone, so then I messaged him and I said that the (DunnEnzies) Landmark, airport and Mission locations are looking for staff and we can offer them temporary employment until their store reopens,” she said.

She added the person she messaged has let his former co-workers know about the opportunity. Last week, she said a man came into her store and asked for a job.

”He was really grateful… he’s really happy that we gave him employment. He and the other Olympia employees got together and talked about it, so more of them might work at our stores,” she said.

Guger said the restaurant’s owners, Deb Dunnigan and Karyn MacKenzie want to support Olympia as much as they can.

“We’re here with open arms, 100 per cent.”

READ: ‘It’s devastating’: Olympia Taverna owner speaks on restaurant loss

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton couple seek help to cover surrogacy costs
Next story
Vernon drug store chain collecting funds for domestic peace

Just Posted

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)
Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

A 21-year-old Calgary man attempted to use stolen credit cards at a business Saturday

Truck and semi collide on Highway 97 near Vernon

Highway 97 is down to single lane southbound

Vernon drug store chain collecting funds for domestic peace

Shoppers Drug Mart will accept donations for Archway Society for Domestic Peace throughout October

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Friday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Jordan Naterer was last seen Friday Oct. 10.

COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Most Read