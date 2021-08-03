Two participants march at Kelowna Pride 2019 (Kelowna Pride Society)

Two participants march at Kelowna Pride 2019 (Kelowna Pride Society)

Kelowna Pride Week a go for September

This year’s pride week will take place from September 10 to 19

Kelowna Pride is returning this September.

From September 10 to 19, the organization will be hosting its annual Kelowna Pride Week.

Kelowna’s 2019 pride celebrations were the biggest in the Okanagan’s history, drawing 12,000 people from across North America to the city centre to march in support of the LGBTQ2+ community. The pandemic greatly scaled back last year’s festivities and while numbers are not expected to rise back to those heights this year Dustyn Baulkham hopes the community will still find some joy in Pride Week 2021.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray taken to task for vote against conversion therapy ban

“We’re all looking forward to September and Kelowna Pride Week,” said Baulkham in a press release. “But I’d like to assure the community that while we’re excited to gather and celebrate, we will be doing everything by the book, ensuring appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols are followed.”

In compliance with provincial health restrictions, this year will see a hybrid celebration. The main events will be live-streamed for those not comfortable with attending in person. This year’s festivities will follow the theme “25 Years of the Pride Movement – The Work is Not Done” and the popular pride march will be held on September 19.

READ MORE: Kelowna Pride, RCMP continue to work on ‘Safe Place Program’

The Kelowna Pride Society is looking for volunteers, sponsors, talent, vendors and affiliate event organizers to participate in the festival as well as facilitate the return of the Trans March and Social. To sign up for any of these roles, visit kelownapride.com/pride2021.

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLGBTQPride

Previous story
Vernon artist’s paintings featured in British Vogue magazine

Just Posted

Darryl Brown plans to spend 2022 travelling after winning $1M on a Lotto Max ticket she purchased in Vernon. (BCLC)
Lake Country woman still in disbelief after $1M win

Area resident Dan Newcomb shares a photo of the White Rock Lake wildfire burning behind Westwold on Aug. 1, 2021. (Dan Newcomb - Facebook) Area resident Dan Newcomb shares a photo of the White Rock Lake wildfire burning behind Westwold on Aug. 1, 2021. (Dan Newcomb - Facebook)
UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire grows to 32,500 hectares

A mantis shrimp can pack a mean punch, with a force of a .22 calibre bullet. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: The mantis shrimp’s punch has the force of a bullet

Vernon’s Ken Schultz inside his labour of love, the Canadian Wildlife Museum, located on his property at the north end of Pleasant Valley Road. Schultz is a master taxidermist who has created hundreds of scenes inside the facility which is open to the public, a vision that took Schultz nearly three decades to complete. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Vernon man turns lifelong dream into museum