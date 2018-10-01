Kelowna raises more than $20,000 for girls in Nepal

The annual 9 Wine and Pie charity golf tournament raised funds for Her International

Rain didn’t dampen spirits during an annual Kelowna charity golf tournament last month.

The annual 9 Wine and Pie event, held on Sept. 21, saw a down pour of support for Her International, a charity that aims to empower women and girls through education.

RELATED: Former Kelowna woman receives prestigious service medal

The sold out event drew more golfers than any year previous and raised more than $20,000 to support marginalized girls and woman in Nepal and here in Canada.

Held at Sunset Ranch Golf Course, the evening included nine holes of golf, a pie contest and of course wine tasting.

Organized by Her International president Kevin Edgecombe, the event went off without a hitch and the fundraising goal was met.

RELATED: Hope raises thousands for two Kelowna charities

Her International’s mandate is to provide for the advancement of education and educational opportunities for people living in poverty in Canada and abroad, by increasing relevant knowledge, abilities and life skills of individuals and family members, with a focus on helping girls and women when doing so.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Christian School raises funds for Terry Fox Foundation
Next story
Reminder: Trespassing on railway tracks is dangerous and illegal

Just Posted

Car chase, crash lead to new charges for Vernon man

21-year-old man with outstanding warrants facing new charges

Swollen Members drop tracks at Vernon’s Status Nightclub

Performance is Oct. 19

Kelowna rapper, Mr. Wisdom addresses the opioid crisis with his music

The musician says he has lost at least 25 of his friends to date

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Tourney raises $2,500 in memory of medical student Laura Taylor, who played in the popular event

VIDEO: Leaping humpback whale cracks B.C. boat’s window with head bang

The humpbacks’ contact with the boat was unusual

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

Shuswap’s Shea Weber to captain Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Kelowna raises more than $20,000 for girls in Nepal

The annual 9 Wine and Pie charity golf tournament raised funds for Her International

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Gardener’s Diary: What to do with canna lilies and dahlias

Some of the plants that did so well this summer need to come in for winter.

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Vernon Christian School raises funds for Terry Fox Foundation

The school’s Terry Fox Run was Sept. 28

Most Read