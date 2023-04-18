Kelowna Rockets team store holding one-day-only sale

It’s the time of year where everyone is getting their spring cleaning done, even the Kelowna Rockets.
The team is having a one-day only with discounted merchandise and used equipment.
People have the chance to get their hands on select retail jerseys for $39.99, used equipment including socks and practice jerseys, composite sticks, backpacks, and store merchandise at blow out prizes.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Rockets team store located at
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsShop LocalShopping and ClassifiedsWHL