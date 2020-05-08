Kelowna singer releases video, song for Mother’s Day

‘Loved You Perfectly’ is the first song in Haley Turner’s first full-length album

A Kelowna-born singer-songwriter has released a song from her first full-length album.

Haley Turner has always planned to release ‘Loved You Perfectly’ on Mother’s Day but now that COVID-19 hit, she said it seemed like the right time to release the song.

“When all of this happened, I just thought it was even more special because people are separated from their families by borders or cities, or countries,” she said.

“The song is about motherhood and the video includes messages from people, saying what they love or miss about their moms.”

Turner said the messages came mostly from B.C., but there are some from Manitoba and Ontario, as well as L.A. and Seattle.

She said what she didn’t expect was people not having the time to actually send their videos in.

“People are so maxed out with their time right now, juggling work, homeschooling and just balancing that with life in general, so I wasn’t anticipating that it would be hard to collect enough messages,” she said.

“I didn’t send out a videographer or anything because of restrictions. The messages are just videos that people took on their phones and then I worked with a team of people to put it together so it all looks cohesive.”

Because of the pandemic, Turner said there are many elements of the album that she’s had to either do on her own or do with people remotely.

“I’m very fortunate that we finished the actual recording of the album in December. So, a lot of the stuff that I had to do alone had to do with getting it ready for the release. The biggest challenge for me was deciding whether I wanted to continue with releasing it or not.”

“But the record is titled ‘in from the dark’ and my premise long before COVID-19 was that we need to be there for each other and bring each other back in from the dark,” she explained. “When I doubted myself on whether now the right time to release or not, I just reminded myself of what the title of the record was and just decided regardless of what the outcome is, I need to release it because the point is bringing people together through my music.”

Turner said with the release of ‘Loved You Perfectly’, she wants people to feel less alone, especially mothers.

“I just hope (the song and the album) finds its way to the hearts and homes of people, and that it resonates with them and that they get something out of it,” she said.

“Music has the ability to make people feel understood because they hear somebody singing about what they’re feeling.”

READ: SD23 asks Central Okanagan parents to weigh in on back-to-school options

READ: Kelowna S.H.A.R.E. Society seeking community assistance amid COVID-19

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Mother's Day