Photo credit to Nicole Plysiuk

Kids can hit the trails with the Vernon Off-Road Motorcycle Club

Dirtbike season has arrived in Vernon.

The dirt bike season in the North Okanagan is here after a long winter.

This past Sunday, May 27 the Vernon Off-Road Motorcycle Club held the first of three kids fun ride events to take place on the Becker Lake Trails this season.

We saw 26 kids take in the event which focused on safe fun riding on short marked loops where the kids could work on riding skill. The kids ride title sponsor this season is DCT Chambers Trucking. Helmuts Sausage Kitchen has provided BBQ supplies and the local dirt bike shops: Vernon Motorsports, BDM Motorsports, Riders Edge Suspension and Outlaw Trailsport are providing fun prizes.

We are getting many new members and interest within our club. Many great events are on the calendar such as kids fun rides, weeknight guided group ride dates, and our all-ages and abilities family Fun Ride as well as ongoing trail maintenance and stewardship taking place on the trails.

The next event is on June 10 at the Becker Lake Trails area followed by our Half Throttle Family Fun Ride on June 24 at the same location. For more info and to purchase memberships visit www.vormc.com and join our Facebook group: Vernon Off Road Motorcycle Club.

Many thanks to all of our volunteers and great local sponsors that make our efforts possible.

