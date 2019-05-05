Kids catch fish for free in Polson Park

The 18th annual Polson Pond Fish Out came to Polson Park this weekend.

Over 300 fish were caught Saturday by kids who came to the park to learn how to cast a line, catch a fish and then can take them home for dinner.

The club cleaned the pond and released over 1000 rainbow trout on Wednesday for the event. There are still many fish to be caught Sunday.

“It;s just a great idea to get the kids outside, teach them how to fish and enjoy the outdoors,” said Lyndon Walker, Kalamalka Fly Fishers President.

The club also set up a fish cleaning station set up to clean fish for the kids and teach them a bit about the anatomy of fish. Free pictures of the kids with their fish are also offered and will be printed on site for people to take home.

The 18th annual Polson Pond Fish Out in Polson Park. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Zayden Aeichele, 2, checks out a recently caught fish. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Gord Molendyk, Member of Kalamalka Fly Fishers, teaches 5-year-old Ainsley Ingram about the anatomy of the fish. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Charlie McGinty, 12, and Izri Elward, 9, show off their catch of the day. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

