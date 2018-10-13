(Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Kids skate with Vipers for KidSport fundraiser

All proceeds from the event go to local KidSport chapter.

Dozens of kids took to the ice at the Okanagan Training Rink on Saturday to practice their skills with the Vernon Vipers.

The event was a fundrasier for KidSport — a national not-for-profit organization that provides finanical assistance to kids who just want to play sports.

“Everything, 100 per cent of proceeds from the event is going to go to KidSport which is awesome because what’s raised in Vernon stays in the Vernon area. So our money isn’t going to Vancouver or anything like that,” said Becky Birbilis, kidsport allocator. “Our chapter covers everything from Siccamus to Cherryville.”

The event included a BBQ, the toonie skate, raffle baskets, skatemill sessions, an autograph signing and a sale of Viper’s gear for the fans. Easthill Physio was also on scene assessing potential injuries and helping players prepare for the upcoming season.

Birbilis said that final numbers of total proceeds raised will be released available later this week.

