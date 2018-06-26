Kindergarten teacher stunned by candle honour

Georgina “Gina” Kerr was sure they made a mistake when she was told she would be honoured.

Georgina “Gina” Kerr was sure they made a mistake when she was told she would be honoured at the Vernon Secondary School graduation ceremony last Saturday.

Though she was a graduate herself in 1972, she had not had much contact with the high school since.

Kerr spent 27 of her 30-year career teaching Kindergarten — she taught 20 kindergarten classes in Lumby before moving to Vernon. She only taught at Silver Star Elementary School for one year (2005-2006). She then taught at BX Elementary for six months before moving to Ellison Elementary. She retired from Ellison in 2011 and moved to Creston. She travelled to Vernon for Saturday’s ceremony.

“I was gobsmacked because they remembered me and I was only at Silver Star [a feeder school for VSS] that one year,” said Kerr. “I’m just absolutely thrilled and honoured to be apart of the ceremony.”

It is a tradition at VSS to honour one teacher from each grade — kindergarten through grade 12 — who had a positive impact on the graduating class. Kerr was the selected kindergarten teacher this year and was the first of 13 teachers who lit a candle at the ceremony last Saturday.

“I used to tell the kids that they all had a sparkle,” said Kerr.

After seeing her 2005 kindergarten class graduate high school, she said she hopes they continue to sparkle.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

>

@BrieChar
brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

Just Posted

UPDATED: Lovsin lasts 14 rounds in golfathon

Raises $3,000 for ALS in marathon at Spallumcheen Golf &CC

New Delcliffe water advisory issued

Advisory rescinded last week, new advisory issued

Level 1 drought rating remains for Okanagan Valley

Hot Okanagan summer forecast means use water wisely

Vernon councillor dies suddenly

Bob Spiers dies Monday after having served at a regular council meeting, at age 71

Good Samaritans turn in cash found in Coldstream

RCMP looking for rightful owners to money lost in dog park

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

Kindergarten teacher stunned by candle honour

Georgina “Gina” Kerr was sure they made a mistake when she was told she would be honoured.

Renowned Vernon artist takes Village Gallery walls

Gail Short’s work is on display at the Village Gallery in Lumby for July and August

UPDATED: Penticton RCMP warns of threat to high school students’ sunset party

‘I am shocked that some parents even drive their children to this party,’ RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager says

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Most Read