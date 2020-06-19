Kitten season causes challenges for Okanagan animal rescue

AlleyCATS needs donations to help with the many kitten litters they are fostering

-Lizzie Skelton

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many financial and unprecedented challenges for businesses and organizations; however, small non-profits have been particularly affected due to lack of donations.

AlleyCATS, an Okanagan based cat rescue, is not only facing financial issues brought on by the pandemic they are also dealing with the many kittens that are born each spring.

Bosley’s in Penticton is looking to help the charity out by collecting kitten supplies.

According to AlleyCATS kitten season is always a challenge and this year it is particularly difficult as donations are down and opportunities to showcase pets available for adoption have dropped significantly because of the pandemic.

As the rescue is currently caring for numerous litters of kittens, Bosley’s wanted to assist them.

During June, Bosley’s will be hosting Giving Back. Each time a customer buys dog or cat food, treats and flea and tick protection at Bosley’s will donate $1 to AlleyCATS.

Bosley’s will also be collecting donations of essential pet supplies such as kitten food and non-clumping litter.

“The volunteers at AlleyCATS do such important work caring for abandoned and feral cats across the Okanagan Valley,” said Ashley Auger-Patry, Bosley’s Penticton manager.

