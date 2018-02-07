The Kamloops Okanagan Dairymen’s Association will host a one-day tour for invited officials to view some operations and learn about the association’s economic contributions to the region. (Black Press file photo)

KODA to give officials tour

Kamloops Okanagan Dairymen’s Association to host invite-only tour for elected officials

Spallumcheen council will get an opportunity to check out the region’s dairy operations

The Kamloops Okanagan Dairymen’s Association (KODA) is organizing a special one-day tour in the North Okanagan-Shuswap for invited officials on April 5.

“With local and regional government now being expected to do more of the legwork of the two senior levels of government, KODA feels it’s time for our organization to renew our relationship with local government, said KODA president Henry Bremer of Enderby, a second-generation farmer who works with his two sons at his family’s Cliffview Dairy Ltd. north of Enderby, a 150-head operation that’s been at its present location since 1974.

“We want to demonstrate our considerable contributions to the region’s economy.”

The day will start with a farm tour showing the growth and structural changes of the region’s farm sector. KODA members will show the responsibility they take to maintain the environment, how they care for the animals, their soils and the social expectations of their businesses.

The day will conclude with a sit-down lunch with farmers, elected officials and support businesses, and a presentation of how interactive the farm sector is with local businesses.

“Because our membership base farms in four regional districts, one municipality, four cities and two villages, we would like to offer a day of learning for our elected officials,” said Ralph van Dalfsen, owner of Trinity Dairies Ltd. in Trinity Valley east of Enderby.

KODA represents 80 dairy farms in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, encompassing an area from Walhachin (near Savona) to Edgewood (near Nakusp). The bulk of the members live and operate their farms in Salmon Arm, Enderby and Armstrong area.

“We provide representation for our members to the provincial and federal governments with a number of our members serving on select committee at the request of the ministries of these two levels of government,” said Bremer.

An invitation to join the tour has been extended to provincial agricultural minister Lana Popham.

Previous story
Queens compete

Just Posted

Outstanding community contributors honoured

Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII’s Winter Breakout overtook the Schubert Centre Wednesday

School district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Vernon and OKIB join economic forces

Okanagan Indian Band and city participate in CEDI to foster joint economic collaboration

Cotter meets Korean team

Vernon’s Jim Cotter has arrived in Korea safe and sound

Parent hoping for school bus stop sign

Spallumcheen mom cites safety of her kids for request

Queens compete

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club shows heart at event

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘We here in the Columbia-River Revelstoke are sick and tired of this,’ says MLA Doug Clovechok

Clovechok to address minister of transportation and infrastructure on local constituents’ concerns about highway safety and snow removal on Hwy. 1. and 23.

South Okanagan man has urn containing his father’s ashes stolen

A Penticton resident is hopeful his father’s urn will be returned after it was stolen from his truck

Students get a taste of the work world

Students at King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm enjoy work experience placements during Career Week

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

KODA to give officials tour

Kamloops Okanagan Dairymen’s Association to host invite-only tour for elected officials

Most Read