Jason Bongalis and daughter Amelia (six) enjoy a morning skate at Centennial Outdoor rink last weekend. Along with outdoor skating, indoor skating is available at Kal Tire Place, which will hold a Pro-D toonie skate Jan. 29. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Lace up: Vernon’s outdoor rink skates into season

Centennial ice open for public skates and shinny

An outdoor recreation favourite has returned for another season of winter fun.

Recreation Services staff are pleased to announce the Centennial Outdoor Rink is officially open. There is a public skate at 7 p.m. tonight.

The outdoor rink provides opportunities for free public skating and shinny for citizens of all ages, and allows them to spend time being active outside with family and friends.

Users are reminded that helmets are mandatory for skaters 10 years and under and for shinny players, and helmets are strongly recommended for all skaters. All shinny players under 18 years of age also need to have a parent or guardian agree to the waiver, either online or at the front desk of the Vernon Recreation Centre.

While the outdoor rink is a refrigerated system, its operation is still very much weather dependent and may be closed due to weather conditions and holiday schedules. Members of the public are encouraged to check Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ social media channels on Facebook or Twitter, or its website, for daily updates before visiting the rink.

To learn more about skating in Greater Vernon and to see the updated schedule for the Centennial Outdoor Rink, visit gvrec.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon council endorses 2023 budget, 4.79% tax increase

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP release updated photo of missing man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Figure SkatinghockeyOutdoors and RecreationVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan College Vernon, Salmon Arm campuses host candlelight vigils
Next story
Benefits brighten young Armstrong woman’s life with prosthetic

Just Posted

Jason Bongalis and daughter Amelia (six) enjoy a morning skate at Centennial Outdoor rink last weekend. Along with outdoor skating, indoor skating is available at Kal Tire Place, which will hold a Pro-D toonie skate Jan. 29. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)
Lace up: Vernon’s outdoor rink skates into season

Vernon council has endorsed its 2023-27 financial plan which includes a 4.79 per cent budget hike for 2023. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon council endorses 2023 budget, 4.79% tax increase

The Vernon Christian School Royals, seeded 10th, ended up seventh overall in the field of 16 at the B.C. Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships in Duncan Dec. 1-3. (Contributed)
Royal finish for Vernon Christian School

Okanagan College hosted a candlelight vigil in honour of the National Day of Action on Violence Against Women Monday, Dec. 6. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan College Vernon, Salmon Arm campuses host candlelight vigils