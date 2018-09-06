Ladies gather for a royal affair in Vernon

The Crown Jewels of Canada Society held a lawn bowling extravaganza in Vernon on Thursday

It was a royal affair, from fascinators, to tiaras and even Prince Harry himself, well sort-of.

The Crown Jewels of Canada Society took to the greens of the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club on Thursday, to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle – with a cardboard cutout of Harry in attendance.

Hosted by the Cheeky Chicks Chapter of Vernon, more than 60 members from as far away as Blind Bay attended the extravaganza that held promises of lunch and prizes

Dressed in red, white and purple the ladies social club holds numerous events throughout the year.

“Each chapter has it’s own rules, we just meet for lunch we don’t do anything at night,” said Queen of the Cheeky Chicks Foulkes. “We are all old and don’t want to drive at night. We do a little bit of charity work, not much, it’s mostly just selfish fun.”

Foulkes says the ladies have attended activities from opal mining to cruises, to Las Vegas partying.

Mary Malerby explained she was joined the society to be apart of a girls group and share a lot of laughs.

“We go to lunch, we go out to dinner, we drink wine, and do all the things that are important to age gracefully,” she said.

While others said joining the Crown Jewels of Canada Society is a way to meet new people and belong to group of nice ladies.

