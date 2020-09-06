George Elliot Secondary grad council Class of 2020 representative Aidan McLane (right) presents $1,000 on behalf of the council to Foundry Kelowna representatives Shari Slattery (from left), Henry the facility dog and CJ LeBlanc. (Photo submitted)

Lake Country grads help fellow youth with donation

George Elliot Secondary Grad Council 2020 donates $1,000 to Foundry Kelowna for youth, mental health

George Elliot Secondary School’s grad council Class of 2020 wanted to do something to help youth with mental health issues in the community.

Foundry Kelowna is a wellness centre where young people can find hope, help and support when they need it.

The grad council raised $1,000 and presented it to Foundry Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 4.

“We wanted to help youth in our community with mental health during these trying times, especially as school starts up again for youth in the Okanagan,” said GES grad council representative Aidan McLane, who presented the cheque to CJ LeBlanc (youth transitions navigator) and Shari Slattery (fund development manager) of Foundry Kelowna, joined for the presentation by Henry, the Foundry’s facility dog.

“Foundry Kelowna was very touched by the Grad 2020 council’s thoughtfulness and generosity,” said LeBlanc.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil part of Canadian tennis history


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsCommunity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

Just Posted

Lake Country grads help fellow youth with donation

George Elliot Secondary Grad Council 2020 donates $1,000 to Foundry Kelowna for youth, mental health

Environment Canada issues strong wind alert for Okanagan Valley

A strong ridge of high pressure could bring in winds of up to 60 km/h

Vernon cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Vehicle allegedly failed to stop after collision; injuries non-life-threatening

North Okanagan Knights add three in dispersal draft, trade veteran D-man

The KIJHL held draft of players from three teams who have opted out of 2020-21 season

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Mitchell’s Musings: Unmasking a new social phenomenon

Waiting in the bank looks a bit different in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

The weekly webinars running through September will cover timely topics such as COVID-19 stress.

More crews assigned to wildfire near Apex Mountain

The Penticton-area fire up Green Mountain Road is now 1.5 hectares in size

Most Read