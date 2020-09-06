Lake Country grads help fellow youth with donation

George Elliot Secondary grad council Class of 2020 representative Aidan McLane (right) presents $1,000 on behalf of the council to Foundry Kelowna representatives Shari Slattery (from left), Henry the facility dog and CJ LeBlanc. (Photo submitted)

George Elliot Secondary School’s grad council Class of 2020 wanted to do something to help youth with mental health issues in the community.

Foundry Kelowna is a wellness centre where young people can find hope, help and support when they need it.

The grad council raised $1,000 and presented it to Foundry Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 4.

“We wanted to help youth in our community with mental health during these trying times, especially as school starts up again for youth in the Okanagan,” said GES grad council representative Aidan McLane, who presented the cheque to CJ LeBlanc (youth transitions navigator) and Shari Slattery (fund development manager) of Foundry Kelowna, joined for the presentation by Henry, the Foundry’s facility dog.

“Foundry Kelowna was very touched by the Grad 2020 council’s thoughtfulness and generosity,” said LeBlanc.

