Lake Country lets the dogs out at 2 parks

Pups are being allowed at a couple more parks in town.

Pilot projects are underway in two regional parks in the District of Lake Country until March 31.

Off-leash dogs are allowed in Kopje Regional Park and on-leash dogs are permitted on trails within Kaloya Regional Park. Dogs are not allowed on the beach area of either park.

Until this trial, neither of the two regional parks has allowed dogs within park boundaries.

The pilot projects provide more dog-friendly access options and run during the slower off-season months from October through March.

Regional District Central Okanagan parks staff have increased signage for visitors and provided dog-bag dispensers and waste containers for dog owners to place bagged dog waste.

All dogs in the Central Okanagan must be licensed, and responsible dog owners ensure they always have control of their dog, even if by voice command when in a designated off-leash area. Any issues about dog behaviour can be reported to RDCO Dog Control at 250-469-6284.

The pilot projects are in response to a request earlier this year from the District of Lake Country Council to allow on-leash dogs within Kaloya Regional Park and dogs off-leash in Kopje Regional Park over the winter months.

Visitors are reminded that neither parking lot is maintained from Nov. 1 to the end of March and the entrance gate at Kopje Regional Park is closed during that period. Visitors are asked to ensure they park along the shoulder and off the travelled portion of Carrs Landing Road. Do not block or park in front of the main gates due to access still being required.

