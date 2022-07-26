Lake Country needs firefighters

The District of Lake Country is recruiting paid-on-call firefighters

Supreme cuteness factor of 2040 recruits on the engine. (Image: Samantha Day Photography / District of Lake Country)

More firefighters are needed in Oyama.

Lake Country Fire Department is recruiting and looking for paid-on-call members to join Carr’s Landing and Lake Country halls.

Firefighters took to Oyama neighbourhoods on July 25, to chat with residents about the possibility of joining the paid-on-call first response team.

Residents were able to chat with firefighters about their experiences and what it is like to be a first responder.

The paid-on-call firefighters are the first responders to fires, motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, as well as marine and ice rescue calls in the community.

To apply call 250-766-2327 or go online https://forms.lakecountry.bc.ca/Adm…/LCFD-Application-Form.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersLake Country