UBCO graduate Emily Stubbs recreates Lady with an Ermine Leonardo da Vinci c 1490. Image: Facebook

Lake Country residents re-create art for photo challenge

The Lake Country Public Art Gallery issues a challege to re-create art

Being creative in isolation is now the new-normal during COVID-19.

From baking bread to workout challenges to Tik Tok dances, people are going outside their comfort zone to stay busy from home.

For those looking for a new task to try, the Lake Country Public Art Gallery has a challenge.

Residents are being asked to re-create a painting or sculpture by having a family member act out the artwork.

The art gallery recommends gathering items such as clothing and props that are similar to the painting or sculpture and re-create the painting.

Include as many details from the original artwork, be it historical or contemporary, and post the photo to Instagram or Facebook.

Also, email the living art to the Lake Country Art Gallery at either lakecountryartgallery@gmail.com or tag them on social media.

READ MORE: Alicia Keys gives shoutout to Kelowna arts students

READ MORE: Chef Stephan Schulz creates challenge to support local restaurants

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snapshot: Shuswap hospital staff offer friendly reminder on risk of COVID-19
Next story
Interest in gardening grows in the Shuswap amid COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Day of Mourning takes on more meaning amid COVID-19 in Vernon

Residents asked to join in physically distant moment of silence

School buses seen in North Okanagan-Shuswap don’t signal a return to classes

School district says it’s the annual run to gather information on routes

Province recognizes Vernon Search and Rescue member

Coldstream’s Leigh Pearson was named one of the 2020 BC Achievement Community Award recipients

Lake Country residents re-create art for photo challenge

The Lake Country Public Art Gallery issues a challege to re-create art

Enderby wildfire considered held

Blaze is between two and five hectares in size, three kilometres east of the city…

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not public take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

Kelowna Canada Day events cancelled due to COVID-19

The 23rd annual Kelowna Canada Day celebrations will not be held in 2020

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Kelowna Rockets 2020 WHL Draft Recap

The Rockets made 11 selections, including one goaltender, four defencemen and six forwards

Summerland tax deadline extended to Sept. 30

Council chooses to further extend property tax timeline as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

LETTER: Restrictions needed to control spread of COVID-19

Scientists are still trying to figure out COVID-19’s infectivity and how to counteract it

Most Read