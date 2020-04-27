Lake Country residents re-create art for photo challenge

UBCO graduate Emily Stubbs recreates Lady with an Ermine Leonardo da Vinci c 1490. Image: Facebook

Being creative in isolation is now the new-normal during COVID-19.

From baking bread to workout challenges to Tik Tok dances, people are going outside their comfort zone to stay busy from home.

For those looking for a new task to try, the Lake Country Public Art Gallery has a challenge.

Residents are being asked to re-create a painting or sculpture by having a family member act out the artwork.

The art gallery recommends gathering items such as clothing and props that are similar to the painting or sculpture and re-create the painting.

Include as many details from the original artwork, be it historical or contemporary, and post the photo to Instagram or Facebook.

Also, email the living art to the Lake Country Art Gallery at either lakecountryartgallery@gmail.com or tag them on social media.

