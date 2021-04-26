Dan and Felena Sigal clean up near the Oyama Boat Launch over the weekend as part of a Rotary project. (Contributed)

Lake Country service club cleans up

Eight-plus bags of trash picked up along shoreline of Wood Lake

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Lake Country cleaned up eight bags of garbage along Wood Lake last weekend.

Saturday morning, nine Rotary members split up into working parties to cover the length of Pelmewash Parkway and the Oyama Isthmus.

The eight bags included – as might be expected – lots of disposable coffee cups from Tim Hortons and Starbucks. Hundreds of cigarette butts. Almost as many used nose tissues. Beer and pop cans galore. And several dozen dog poops, handled with care.

Less expected, perhaps, were a pair of men’s Fruit of the Loom underpants, in the middle of the paved pathway. A large square of household carpeting. And some rusted fence posts with the barbed wire still attached.

Over and above what went into garbage bags for disposal were a beat-up flotation ring, a car wheel with tire and half a kayak paddle.

Ken and Judy Guido, working along the Oyama Isthmus, claimed they also “bagged Oyama Coun. Todd McKenzie,” who goes out picking up trash every couple of days.

Other Rotarians participating in the cleanup were president Sandy Wightman, Jack and Maria Hudolin, Dan and Felena Sigal, Rich Gibbons, and Jim Taylor.

The Rotary motto is “Service above Self.” Several members also serve individually to clean up Bottom Wood Lake Road and the Okanagan Centre waterfront.

The Rotary Club of Lake Country meets Thursday mornings at 7:30, via Zoom: lakecountryrotary.ca

This year, Rotary expects to support some or all of the following community projects, depending on funding available:

• The Lake Country Food Bank

• Cameras and monitors for the Curling Club

• Trail improvements for WALC

• Fencing and signage Oyama Community Hall

• Support for GESS Dry Grad celebration, bursaries for students

• Support for Lake Country Arts Council and the Art Gallery

• OK College Foundations

Most Read