Lake Country’s meteor shower event at capacity

Those looking to catch glimpse at Perseids will have to go to another dark sky park

The Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak and best viewed during the nights of Aug. 11 and 12. (File photo)

Stargazers looking to get a peek at the Perseids meteor shower will have to find a different park after the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s event at Kopje Regional Park has reached its mass capacity of 50 guests.

The meteor shower occurs over five weeks but peaks tonight through Friday, Aug. 13. But due to COVID-19 cases rising and Interior Health reinstating restrictions on gatherings to combat the spread, parking will be restricted Thursday, Aug. 12, to those who registered for a time slot at the event. Drop-ins will be turned away.

Registered attendees will be contacted with changes to the schedule and details of the COVID-19 safety plan for this event.

Those who didn’t land a registration spot can enjoy the view from one of many regional parks that offer dark-sky locations such as, Johns Family Nature Conservancy, Black Mountain – sntsk’il’ntən and Antlers Beach Regional Parks.

Regional parks are on summer hours and close at 11:00 p.m.

