Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

This photograph was taken in 1905 or 1906.

The fenced foreground is present day Rosedale Avenue. The one house in the distance is the Barclay Ranch House.

The Barclay Ranch house is the yellow painted home on Victoria Road South, just north the large roundabout.

READ ALSO: Marker in downtown Summerland honoured Antarctica explorer

READ ALSO: Ritchie Hall was student residence in Summerland

Most of the land in between these two sites, was Penticton Indian Reserve #3, owned by Antoine and Johnny Pierre.

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve.

In 1905, there was a land exchange and Indian Reserve 3A was created adjacent to IR#1, near Faulder.

These lands became Summerland’s downtown.

Summerland was incorporated as a municipality on Dec. 21, 1906. The first election was held Jan. 14, 1907 and the first council members were sworn in on Jan. 21, 1907.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On This Day: 84 years ago the world was introduced to the theory of Schrödinger’s cat

Just Posted

Coldstream school seventh-best in province; York House wins B.C. gold

Kal Lakers avenge loss to Summerland in Okanagan finals by beating Rockets for seventh place

Vernon’s Seaton Sonics miss out on volleyball medal

Team finishes fourth at B.C. AAA senior girls finals; VSS 8th, VCS 6th and Seaton boys 11th

Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

Panthers capture second BC title in as many years by rolling the Langley Saints 43-14

VIDEO: Kamloops man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Vernon Vipers fall to Surrey Eagles 4-3 at home

Matt Kowalski’s two goals weren’t enough to even the score at Kal Tire Place Friday night

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

More support needed for Penticton family with severely autistic daughter

Vikki Holmberg said they need to raise $26,000 annually for Ava’s treatment

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

Most Read