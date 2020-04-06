Laptops, supports for students in need at Vernon school district

WATCH: Superintendent delivers first video message to students and families

Laptops are coming to students stuck at home needing to access online education.

As the Vernon School District is learning new ways to connect remotely, staff realize that some kids are virtually cut off education with schools closed.

“Our tech department has been refurbishing laptops for students that require one,” said Superintendent Joe Rogers, asking those needing one to email their principal and laptops will be distributed later this week.

With home-schooling the new reality, teachers and staff are doing their best to support students. But there admittedly some challenges.

“What happens in regular school cannot be replicated at home,” said Rogers, in a video statement delivered Monday, April 6.

April 6, 2020: Message to School District 22 (Vernon) Parents & Guardians from School District 22 Vernon on Vimeo.

All students should have heard from their teachers last week, many of whom have now delivered assignments and suggestions to continue education.

“The purpose was to reconnect with your child and family and ask how you are doing and how we could help,” said Rogers.

Along with online education resources, support continues for those needing some additional help.

School counsellors, education assistants, aboriginal support workers, speech pathologists and other support staff are available.

Those needing a nutritional boost have also not been forgotten.

“This week, with our partners at Venture Training, lunches to over 200 students will be provided to families,” said Rogers. This follows last week’s delivery from Kal Rotary of Starfish packs.

Essential workers are also being provided childcare, those in need should contact Kathy Wickum at the school district, if she hasn’t already been in touch.

”Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to support your children,” said Rogers.v”By working together and following the directions of the provincial health officer and the ministry of education we will get through this.”

