Laptops, supports for students in need at Vernon school district

WATCH: Superintendent delivers first video message to students and families

Laptops are coming to students stuck at home needing to access online education.

As the Vernon School District is learning new ways to connect remotely, staff realize that some kids are virtually cut off education with schools closed.

“Our tech department has been refurbishing laptops for students that require one,” said Superintendent Joe Rogers, asking those needing one to email their principal and laptops will be distributed later this week.

With home-schooling the new reality, teachers and staff are doing their best to support students. But there admittedly some challenges.

“What happens in regular school cannot be replicated at home,” said Rogers, in a video statement delivered Monday, April 6.

April 6, 2020: Message to School District 22 (Vernon) Parents & Guardians from School District 22 Vernon on Vimeo.

All students should have heard from their teachers last week, many of whom have now delivered assignments and suggestions to continue education.

“The purpose was to reconnect with your child and family and ask how you are doing and how we could help,” said Rogers.

Along with online education resources, support continues for those needing some additional help.

READ MORE: More school tools unveiled for Vernon students

School counsellors, education assistants, aboriginal support workers, speech pathologists and other support staff are available.

Those needing a nutritional boost have also not been forgotten.

“This week, with our partners at Venture Training, lunches to over 200 students will be provided to families,” said Rogers. This follows last week’s delivery from Kal Rotary of Starfish packs.

READ MORE: Food support continues for Vernon students despite school closures

Essential workers are also being provided childcare, those in need should contact Kathy Wickum at the school district, if she hasn’t already been in touch.

”Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to support your children,” said Rogers.v”By working together and following the directions of the provincial health officer and the ministry of education we will get through this.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Land once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

Just Posted

Laptops, supports for students in need at Vernon school district

WATCH: Superintendent delivers first video message to students and families

Corb Lund’s revised tour includes Vernon stop

Western music artist still planning to hit the road in June, reach Okanagan by November

No water for some Vernon residents amid maintenance

Interupption Tuesday from 8-3 for BX areas

Spallumcheen racetrack owners apply for property rezoning

No events have been held at Motoplex Speedway in four years, mainly because of legal action

Soup canned in Vernon nearly 90 years ago gets taste test

YouTube shows man taking contents from old Bulmans Cannery vegetable mix and making, eating soup

WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

Mitchell’s Musings: Pandemics and parking meters don’t add up

Despite COVID-19 crisis, City of Vernon insists on paid parking downtown

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Letter: Newspaper addict grateful the presses keep rolling

Writer appreciative of option to shop online, pick up orders

Letter: Messaging to stay home, don’t travel lost on some

Writer questions how golf courses are essential at this time

Stranded Osoyoos snowmobilers spend night on Mount Baldy

The two men were recused about 9 a.m. on April 6

HAWTHORNE: Motivation through the BRAVO formula

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Not alone: Volunteers play tic-tac-toe on seniors’ windows

‘Hopefully this will go beyond COVID-19’

Dyer: DIY energy audit with solar bonus material

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Most Read