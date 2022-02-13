Last day for Vernon Winter Carnival 2022

Plenty of activities for all ages on event’s final day

Hanging out at the Winter Playground at the Vernon Army Camp from 2-8 p.m. would be a great way to spend the final day of the 62nd Vernon Winter Carnival. (Wayne Emde Photography)

It’s the final day for fun and frivolity at the 62nd Vernon Winter Carnival.

The Starting Block 10km Running Race and 3km Fun Race will kick things off at 10 a.m. at Lavington Elementary School.

The Polar Battery Polar Bear Dip in support of the Zimbabwe Project is slated for the chilly waters of Okanagan Lake at Paddlewheel Hall. Kids and families take the plunge at 12 p.m., followed by adults at 1 p.m. Pre-registration at vernonwintercarnival.com/events is encouraged. There will be a mini-market inside the hall with all proceeds from the sales of items going to the Zimbabwe Project.

You can chase away the winter blues with the O’Keefe Ranch Blue Light Special.

Activities are slated for the Vernon Winter Carnival Winter Playground from 2-8 p.m. at the Vernon Army Camp.

For more information and details, check out vernonwintercarnival.com.

