Last long-weekend Vernon Farmers’ Market of the summer on now

It’s the last long-weekend Vernon Farmers’ Market of the summer.

The Labour Day/Ready For School event goes today until 1 p.m. at the Kal Tire Place parking lot at 3445 43rd Avenue.

On top of all of the food and craft vendors, there will also be performances by Cod Gone Wild at the music tent, a children’s craft booth and a Facebook contest.

The market runs every Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine. The holiday Monday events are always special because of the larger crowds and energy.