SURVEYING SUMMERLAND Lord Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company hired F.H. Latimer to survey our new town. Latimer, in the centre of this photograph, is working at the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. In 1901, Latimer produced a comprehensive study of a new water system for Shaughnessy, prior to the founding of Summerland. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Civil engineer was also responsible of community’s irrigation system

Much of the surveying work done during the early settlement of Summerland and other Okanagan Valley locations was done by Frank Herbert Latimer, a civil engineer.

READ ALSO: Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

READ ALSO: Summerland’s downtown has gone through numerous changes

In the early 1900s, Latimer surveyed the townsite which later became Summerland’s core. The first survey post was driven in the land on Henry Street.

Latimer was also responsible for laying out Summerland’s irrigation system and surveying the Kettle Valley Railway through Summerland to the summit of the Coquihalla.

Latimer Street in Summerland and Latimer Street in Penticton are named in his honour.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan pipe band says farewell to standout member

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers blank Powell River

Goalie Max Palaga makes 20 saves as Snakes shutout Kings 3-0 at Kal Tire Place

North Okanagan Knights win home opener in double-OT thriller

The Knights defeat the Kamloops Storm 3-2 in a marathon of a home opener

Okanagan pipe band says farewell to standout member

Owen Cussveller excelled with North Okanagan Pipes and Drums for four years

Vernon Judo Club celebrates 75 years with open house

The Vernon Judo Club is the longest running Judo club in Canada

Jazz duo to swing into Falkland Community Hall

Blue Moon Marquee are back in the valley for a live performance on Thursday, Sept. 26

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Civil engineer was also responsible of community’s irrigation system

Caught on Camera: Boat catches fire at Okanagan marina

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Father of B.C. boy on life support after hit-and-run calls for tougher impairment laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Police arrest B.C. phone scammer linked to illegal call centres in India

Person arrested in Burnaby here on a work visa, says police

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Most Read