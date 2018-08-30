Lawn Days of Summer rolls out green carpet in Vernon

The third annual JCI Vernon Lawn Days of Summer, held over three weeks, wrapped up Wednesday.

Barb Taylor of Nature’s Fare Smoothie Bowls (left) discusses score options with opponent Curt Reimer of ValleyFirst Cannon Bowlers while teammates look on during the third annual JCI Vernon Lawn Days of Summer lawn bowling tournament and fundraiser at the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

There was no stopping the Natures Fare Smoothie Bowls, ValleyFirst Cannon Bowlers or any of the other 10 teams from having fun, enjoying laughs, camaraderie and raising funds for a worthy organization.

The third annual JCI Vernon Lawn Days of Summer, held over three weeks, wrapped up Wednesday at the 101-year-old Vernon Lawn Bowling Club in Polson Park.

“It’s basically a fun, social networking event for young professionals,” said event co-chairperson Ute Cummings, joined by Jen Bailey in organizing the popular event.

This year’s event, featuring title sponsor BDO, brought together lawn bowling novices, many of whom had never picked up a bowl, let alone step onto the hallowed lush green playing surface in Polson Park.

RELATED: JCI lawn bowling event going green

“We’re privileged to be the title sponsor of this event,” said Markus Schrott with BDO Vernon. “I want to thank all the volunteers and JCI Vernon for putting on an exceptional event.”

Members of the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club were on hand each week to offer pointers, help with scoring and add encouragement.

This year’s charity of choice was the Food Action Society of North Okanagan, who provided food from its community gardens for an on-site barbecue Wednesday during Week 3 of lawn bowling action.

RELATED: Lawn bowling for a cause

“Being chosen charity of choice has been amazing for us,” said Samara Sonmor of the Food Action Society. “This is going to support all of our programs, Cooking With Kids, Gardening With Kids, and all that sort of stuff.”

This year’s Lawn Days of Summer event went green, as all food scraps were composted, and recyclable cups and plates were used.

“The Food Action Society of The North Okanagan is committed to cultivating a healthy, sustainable regional food system. They compost at all of their community gardens and it only made sense for us to do the same,” said Cummings. “Being environmentally friendly is a part of JCI’s values and we were thrilled when the Food Action Society brought this idea to us.”



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.