Leaf pick-up springs into action in Vernon

In light of the current public health emergency, city not recommending neighbours collect leaves for compost

If you’ve been spring cleaning your yard, leaf pickup is returning to town.

Waste Connections of Canada will provide curbside collection of leaves and garden refuse to coincide with regular garbage collection days in Vernon April 20–24. In order to take part in the program, residents must use clear plastic bags.

City of Vernon residents can put out an unlimited number of clear bags before 7 a.m. on their designated day, at the same location as their regular garbage collection site.

To participate, there are some things to keep in mind:

– Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 lbs) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up. Any coloured bags will be considered as household garbage that is limited to the usual two bags or container quota;

– Please do not place leaves in paper yard waste bags, as these can cause issues for pick-up; and

– As you tidy up the yard and collect leaves, we ask that nothing be raked into the street, as this can block storm drains and cause operational issues for street sweepers.

“Normally, residents are encouraged to put bags of leaves out a week earlier so neighbours or other community members can pick them up for garden compost. However, in light of the current public health emergency, the city does not recommend collecting bags from other households at this time,” the city states.

READ MORE: Vernon council offers one-time grant for taxpayers

READ MORE: Coldstream taxpayers get a break on interest charges

