Learn how to protect your noggin while you scoot in Vernon

Did you hear about the whale who always wears a helmet when riding an e-scooter?

He does it for safety porpoises, and you should too.

Neuron Mobility is hosting a ScootSafe event Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the summer safety education campaign to promote safe riding.

Safety ambassadors from Neuron will be at the Downtown Vernon Association’s 2900 Plaza Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide the public information on the local riding rules and safe riding best practices.

Helmet use is mandatory in Vernon.

ScootSafe attendees will receive Neuron ride credits for doing a safety briefing. There will also be helmet giveaways.

Neuron’s e-scooters and e-bikes are fitted with safety features, including Geofencing Control and a world-first Helmet Lock.

A 911 emergency button feature on the scooters and bikes can detect if a rider has had a fall and help call emergency services. The “Follow My Ride” feature allows riders to share their trip online with friends and family in real-time for added safety and peace of mind.

“We are excited to be on hand in Vernon this weekend as part of our ongoing rider education efforts. We invite members of the public to come out and learn more about e-scooter and e-bike safety in the city and to give riding a try,” said Chris Carroll, City Operations Manager, Neuron Mobility.

“We strongly believe ongoing rider safety education is key to the program’s continued success.”

Neuron launched its new ScootSafe Academy in July. ScootSafe is an online rider education platform with city-specific training content and targeted training modules for those that have broken the rules. Riders can earn credits for watching the videos and participating in quizzes and games.

Vernon riders can book an e-scooter or e-bike through the Neuron App. Single trips cost $1.15 to unlock the e-scooter and 35 cents per minute thereafter. More frequent users also have the option to purchase Neuron Passes, a subscription service, available in three-day ($25), weekly ($33), or monthly ($89) options. Neuron riders in Vernon must be 16 years old and above. Parental/guardian consent is required for riders under the age of 18.

