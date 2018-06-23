Locals met Saturday afternoon to learn about running for local office. (Photo submitted)

Learning about local politics

Seven locals who are interested in running for local office met with city officials on Saturday.

The local government held an information session at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon on Saturday.

Mollie Bono of School District 22, RDNO Chair Bob Fleming, Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick and Vernon City Councillor Catherine Lord attended. Each gave presentations and answered any questions about running for office and expectations if elected.

“I think if people have an understanding of the community or at least take the iniative to start looking and investigate what the community is about — I think those are the qualifications to run,” said Mayor Garlick. “If you want to be involved and are open-minded and willing to work with others then I think you should run.”

The panel encourages people to learn about local politics — run if you have an interest and/or vote. Fleming said that though policies and laws are made by the provincial and federal government, the ideas start here.

“People get into local politics for a lot of reasons. My first reason was that my kids were gone and I had extra time on my hands,” said Fleming. “Everybody’s reasons for doing it are different but I’ve found that if youre interested in the community then run because the things that people notice and respond to are the services are provided, like this library.”

Seven members of the Vernon community attended Saturday’s event. Garlick joked that this was six more than the last session.

If you missed it, don’t worry. It’s not your last chance. The City of Vernon is holding another, more in-depth session August 30.

