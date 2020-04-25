LETTER: Not everyone has access to online pandemic updates

I am very annoyed and frustrated that everyone (and many businesses) assume that all of us, including seniors, have or own electronic devices such as computers and cell phones. Some of us have to have our priorities based on our incomes or certain disabilities, enough money for our rent, or to have food in our homes, or send the children to school. Lots of people are in this category.

So we rely on T.V., radio and our local paper, the Morning Star, for our source of information. So now, some places have stopped putting their flyers in the paper, and that can leave us out of the loop. All avenues of communication and important information should be covered whether we open electronic devices or not!

Seniors, low-income families, singles and others can’t afford to own all these devices, we just can’t afford another expense that would break our pensions or our pay cheques.

So please think of us. Events are even worse for us now since COVID-19. Now with the staying at home rule, we with less can fall along the wayside and be lost. Most of us are very resilient and we will be OK, but others may not.

Then there is an article in the paper of a few certain people protesting, who think the virus is all a hoax or a conspiracy. I am at my wits’ end; where does that type of thinking even come from? Social distancing and staying home as much as one can can: these safeguards were put in place for good reason. No one likes this situation, but it is now part of our daily lives. Like it or not, it’s here!

We should all follow set safeguards for all our lives’ sake. Doing dangerous actions can only harm yourself, your family, your loved ones and others in our population. We all go through stressful, hard times. You may seem like you’re the only one; you are not. We are all in this together.

Every human being has the right to freedoms, but when certain actions are taken that could cause harm, these actions are unbecoming of your human responsibility to protect others.

Please everyone, keep social distancing, stay home as much as you possibly can. This COVID-19 is an invisible, deadly, spreading virus. You can’t see it, but my word, it’s real and it’s out there. Be cautious, keep up the safeguards, think of those you love and cherish. This virus will remain until a safe vaccine is found. Stay strong, be patient. Better days will be here eventually.

– A frustrated and concerned senior

