Life at Spallumcheen ranch can be ‘murder’

Historic O’Keefe Ranch brings back popular murder mystery Sept. 23 and 24, and the public can help solve the dastardly crime

Is the O’Keefe Ranch milkmaid a victim? Or is she the killer? Help solve the crime as the historic ranch hosts its popular Murder Mystery: Murder Comes to Noggin Valley on Sept. 23 and 24. (Yana Crane Photography)

It’s 1910. A sleepy little ranch in the Noggin Valley is the last place anyone would expect to find a murder.

But evil finds a home in the heart of one of the people at the ranch. As a result, there’s a murder that leaves everyone stunned and the horrible crime must not go unpunished.

This is where you come in.

To help get ready for its ‘spooky’ season, O’Keefe Ranch – home of the Field of Screams – is bringing back its popular Murder Mystery in September.

Murder Comes to Noggin Valley is something you can enjoy as you wander throughout the ranch, then try to solve the murder.

Murder Mystery will be held at the ranch Thursday and Friday, Sept. 23 and 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are limited, so you can book in advance at www.ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469. Tickets are $45 per person.

For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, please visit www.okeeferanch.ca or call 250-542-7868.

