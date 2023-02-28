A participant learns how to do CPR during a recent training session with Recreation Services. (Vernon.ca)

A participant learns how to do CPR during a recent training session with Recreation Services. (Vernon.ca)

Life-saving skills passed on to Vernon pool, rink, gym users

Pilot program offered key safety courses, like CPR, to adult recreation users

Heart month pumped out two dozen citizens educated in life-saving techniques.

Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) were two courses taught by Vernon Recreation Services in February.

The pilot program was given out to a number of regular adult recreation users, those who attend drop-in sports classes on a regular basis, and those who utilize the ice rinks.

The candidates had to pay their certification fee, but all other costs were covered by Recreation Services.

“In this pilot program, we aimed to give training to those who frequent our facilities where first responders may not be present,” said Leah Walker, customer service manager.

“Recreation Services recognizes the importance of quick responses in emergent situations. Therefore, we believe the more people who know how to perform CPR that attend programming and rent our facilities will allow for a greater level of safety to all participants.”

Overall, 24 individuals became certified in CPR and AED.

One participant remarked that “the course was received with enthusiasm and a very welcome chance to do our part. The instructor was awesome, knowledgeable and patient.”

Recreation Services is hoping to offer the course again on annual basis for Heart Month (February), based upon the success of the pilot program.

READ MORE: Delays at the dump in Vernon

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

recreationVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs spreading joy in the Okanagan
Next story
B.C. Grade 2 student ‘one of world’s brightest’

Just Posted

The Zamboni at Vernon’s Centennial Outdoor Rink heads into its new bay, buiilt this year to house the machine. The popular outdoor rink is now closed for the season. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon outdoor rink put on ice for season

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue Feb. 28. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Body found in Vernon street has RCMP suspicious

A participant learns how to do CPR during a recent training session with Recreation Services. (Vernon.ca)
Life-saving skills passed on to Vernon pool, rink, gym users

Helen Sidney, the 100-year-old Citizen of the Year, (yellow jacket) is seen dancing at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance recent open house. (Contributed)
Square dance brings back social connection in Vernon