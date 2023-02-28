Life-saving skills passed on to Vernon pool, rink, gym users

A participant learns how to do CPR during a recent training session with Recreation Services. (Vernon.ca)

Heart month pumped out two dozen citizens educated in life-saving techniques.

Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) were two courses taught by Vernon Recreation Services in February.

The pilot program was given out to a number of regular adult recreation users, those who attend drop-in sports classes on a regular basis, and those who utilize the ice rinks.

The candidates had to pay their certification fee, but all other costs were covered by Recreation Services.

“In this pilot program, we aimed to give training to those who frequent our facilities where first responders may not be present,” said Leah Walker, customer service manager.

“Recreation Services recognizes the importance of quick responses in emergent situations. Therefore, we believe the more people who know how to perform CPR that attend programming and rent our facilities will allow for a greater level of safety to all participants.”

Overall, 24 individuals became certified in CPR and AED.

One participant remarked that “the course was received with enthusiasm and a very welcome chance to do our part. The instructor was awesome, knowledgeable and patient.”

Recreation Services is hoping to offer the course again on annual basis for Heart Month (February), based upon the success of the pilot program.

READ MORE: Delays at the dump in Vernon

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

recreationVernon