Light a Bulb fundraiser for Vernon hospital just shy of goal

Funds raised during the Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s 2018 Light a Bulb campaign were used to purchase six new anaesthesia machines. (Submitted photo)

There’s only a few days remaining in 2019, but that still leaves time for North Okanagan residents to give to those who take care of the community.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual Light a Bulb campaign has fallen just short of its goal this year. However, the campaign doesn’t close until Dec. 31, and the foundation’s executive director, Kate McBrearty, has hopes that the goal will be reached.

“We are still shy of our goal this year of raising $275,000 for urgently needed equipment in our hospital, and every dollar truly counts,” said McBrearty.

“We are optimistic that our community will once again pull together and help us reach our target.”

“When you donate to Light a Bulb you know that the funds stay in our community and are making a difference to local healthcare,” said Kevin Arbuckle, president of the VJH Foundation and 2019 Light a Bulb Chairperson.

In its final days, the campaign has been given an extra incentive.

“As an added benefit, if you give prior to the end of the year, your donation is eligible for a tax credit. It’s winning all around,” said Arbuckle.

Donors of $35 will have a light bulb lit on the tree of lights on their behalf, while donors of $500 will have an an entire string lit in honour of their donation.

In 2018 the campaign set a record total for donations with more than $350,000 raised. Those funds were used to purchase six much-needed anaesthesia machines for the hospital.

To help the hospital reach its goal, a secure and tax-deductable donation can be made online at www.vjhfoundation.org, by mail (VJH Foundation, 2101-32nd Street, Vernon BC V1T 5L2) or by phone at 250-558-1362.

Brendan Shykora