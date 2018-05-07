Lighting the way to the future

The group has completed the installation of 94 solar panels on the roof of the Restholm.

The volunteer Board of Directors at the Vernon Restholm are very proud to be part of an organization that not only provides a personalized, affordable home to some of the pioneer residents of Vernon but also provides leadership in the community by embracing the latest technology to protect the environment.

With the installation of 94 solar panels on the roof of the Restholm, this non-profit society has moved firmly into the future.

This solar-power initiative will provide all the electricity required by the Restholm, reducing the operational costs significantly and allowing the organization to continue to provide quality senior housing at reasonable rents while directing its resources into maintaining a rich environment for the residents.

Vernon Restholm recognizes that a non-profit organization often cannot achieve initiatives like this without financial assistance from generous Community Groups. The board of Directors would like to thank all those who have accepted the opportunity to make an investment in the future with a contribution to this project.

 

