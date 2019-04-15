Lions get Parkinson’s group moving in Vernon

Exercise proven to slow down the progression of the disease

A priceless donation from a local service group is helping those suffering with Parkinson’s disease to get moving, and fight the odds.

Vernon Parkinson’s Group Members were recently treated to some new exercise equipment, thanks to the Vernon Lions Club.

“Every year the Vernon Lions Club makes it possible for our non profit support group to purchase a piece of equipment to use in our 30 minute workout portion of our monthly meeting,” said Laura Wilson, co-facilitator of the group, which meets every third Thursday of the month September to June.

See also: Vernon boxing club caters to Parkinson’s patients

“Exercise is most important to a person with Parkinson’s, as its been proven to slow down the progression of the disease.”

Those with Parkinson’s can join the group Thursday, April 18 at the monthly meeting from 1-3 p.m. at People Place (34th Street and 25th Avenue).

“We kick off every meeting with 30 minutes of exercise suitable for all ages and stages,” said Wilson. “This month we have our circle of discussion along with practising our mindful walking.”

