The Literacy Soiety of North Okanagan is raising readers thanks to support from The Morning Star. (Contributed)

Literacy buzz back on raising North Okanagan readers

Newspaper teams up with society to spell support for kids

It’s Raise a Reader Month and the Vernon Morning Star has teamed up with the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan to offer two ways to support literacy this year.

Donations that come in from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1 will almost double due to the support of the provincial government and Post Media.

Additionally, the Society is hosting its popular Adult Spelling Bee Challenge Oct. 12th and proceeds from the participating teams will also be topped up.

“This is the best time to show your support for literacy as it goes so much further,” said Wendy Aasen, Literacy Society outreach coordinator.

After two years of the pandemic, the Society hasn’t been able to hold the spelling bee fundraiser and the need for volunteers to read with children has grown.

The Literacy Society will have a booth at the Vernon Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 5, where supporters can make a donation on site, learn more about volunteer opportunities available, or how to sign up a team to compete in the Spelling Bee.

“The community has been amazingly generous in their time and funding support over the years,” said Debbie Nurse, the new executive director for the society, who is looking forward to serving the community’s literacy needs. “We are optimistic that they will come through for children in our community once again.”

For more information about volunteering, becoming a member, registering a team for the Adult Spelling Bee, or to donate, go to literacysociety.ca.

fundraiserliteraryVernon

