Local health care options workshop in Vernon Wednesday

The NOHS is hosting the workshop at the Vernon’s Okanagan library branch from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Next week North Okanagan Hospice Society is hosting a workshop on local health care options in attempt to support an informed and actively engaged population of all ages here in the North Okanagan.

The event will run next Wednesday, Sept.12 at the Okanagan library in Vernon from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The thought is, when people are aware of local health care options and they do encounter a crisis or need help, they will know where to turn. Our health care system can be difficult to navigate, even for health care professionals. This workshop is one way in which NOHS can support our community members and our health care professionals.

“It has been interesting speaking with health care professionals [Pharmacists] because they see the need themselves to know about local health care resources available and to be able to point clients to these health care resources,” said ROHS Education and Resource Leader Clara Dyck, RN. “That’s why we host workshops in spring and fall, focusing on Local Health Care Options, Advanced Care Planning and Caregiver Support.”

Before becoming the Education and Resource Leader, Dyck was a Home Health RN with Time Limited and Continuous Care for 13 years with Interior Health, working in Enderby, Armstrong, Vernon and Lumby.

“I have been with NOHS for five months now,” she said. “It is a pleasure to work with these communities in this new capacity and I have learned myself, more about my community and how generous and supportive they are in developing this workshop.”

“Local Health Care Options” is put on in collaboration with Interior Health and Jennifer Fisher, RN, Knowledge Coordinator, Operations, Home Health and Okanagan Regional Library Armstrong Branch with Christa Schneider, Community librarian, and Vernon Branch Services Supervisor Amy Smith.

The workshop is also available at Armstrong’s regional library at the same time or in Lumby on Oct. 4.

