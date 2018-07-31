Local historian to host presentation on Canadian WWII Photography.

The event will take place August 25th from 1:30pm- 2:30pm at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives.

Local historian Carla-Jean Stokes will be hosting a Canadian WWII Photography presentation August 25th from 1:30pm- 2:30pm at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives.

The hope is that the presentation illustrates how war photography had progressed since the First World War. The audience will hear stories and see images from Italy, the Dieppe Raid, the Normandy Invasion and the troops’ movement inland to secure victory in 1945.

This talk will also introduce early female photojournalists and the widespread nature of Second World War photographs, even in the unlikeliest of publications. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

The cost of the event is $5.00/person at the door.

