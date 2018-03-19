Local Scots mark Tartan Day celebrations

It’s about cherishing all things Scotland.

That’s the idea behind Tartan Day, celebrated April 6 by Scots across the globe.

“On this date in 1320, Scotland officially signed its declaration of independence from England,” said Angela Aarestad, with local Sons of Scotland Kildonnan Camp 166. “It is an occasion to celebrate Scottish heritage and recognize the contributions that Scots and their descendants have made to society.”

Officially proclaimed by many governments all across the world, in Canada it started as Tartan Day in Nova Scotia in April 1987, and by 2003, all provinces had proclaimed Tartan Day. The Maple Leaf Tartan has been declared the National Tartan of Canada.

Notable Canadians of Scottish descent include: Sir John A MacDonald (first Prime Minister), Alexander Graham Bell (scientist, inventor), Wilf Carter (singer from Nova Scotia), Stanford Fleming (railway engineer, and standardized time zones), Alastair MacLeod (writer), Agnes MacPhail (first woman to sit in the House of Commons), Alice Munro (writer), Anne Murray (singer, entertainer), just to name a few.

Kildonnan Camp 166, the local Sons of Scotland group, is hosting a Tartan Day event at Civic Square, in front of the Museum, from 3-5 p.m. April 6.

“We are delighted to include Highland Dancers from the Argyll and Aviemore Dance Schools, the Scottish Country Dancers, Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band, the Okanagan Celtic Choir and Kilt45,” Aarestad said. “Each group will do a short performance, and this event promises to display all aspects of Scottish culture and heritage found in our Okanagan Valley.”

Displays will be on hand from the Vernon Museum, Friends of Fintry, Okanagan Millitary Tattoo, Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band and the Sons of Scotland.

“One does not need to be Scottish to enjoy this event,” Aarestad said. “Come out and see what Tartan Day is all about.”

