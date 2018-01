Hillview Elementary student Lexie Andersen (driving), BX student Lyla Schmidt and Vernon Christian School’s Nixon McKay got to be fire chiefs for the day recently with the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department’s Kevin Dalgarno (standing from left), Holly Havercamp, Bill Wacey (who resigned his chief position for the day) and Robert Motgomery. (BXSLFD photo)

Three local students were recently given the opportunity to take a prospective future career for a test drive. Hillview Elementary student Lexie Andersen, BX student Lyla Schmidt and Vernon Christian School’s Nixon McKay got to be fire chiefs for the day with the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department.

