Judy Dangel (middle) is a recipient of Enderby’s Lifetime Civic Merit Award. The award was given to her on Oct. 1, 2022. (City of Enderby photo)

Judy Dangel (middle) is a recipient of Enderby’s Lifetime Civic Merit Award. The award was given to her on Oct. 1, 2022. (City of Enderby photo)

Longtime Enderby business owner earns prestigious award

Enderby Jewellers owner Judy Dangel has received the Lifetime Civic Merit Award

The owner of a longstanding Enderby business is the recipient of a prestigious local award.

Mayor and council presented a Lifetime Civic Merit Award to Judy Dangel on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of her business, Enderby Jewellers, Oct. 1.

Dangel has owned the business for 31 of those years.

“When I became a business owner, I just felt that being a good community volunteer was what you needed to do to be part of the community,” Dangel said.

Dangel is proof that a healthy community and a vibrant local economy are two sides of the same coin. She is an avid volunteer and has served on the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce and Funtastic boards of directors. She is also Enderby’s representative on the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation board of directors.

Dangel is a booster of all things Enderby, having helped develop and deliver numerous community events over the years, including the community Christmas celebration every December.

“If we didn’t have our volunteers there would be a lot of activities and functions that just wouldn’t happen. Volunteers are vital to a community,” Dangel said.

“I live here and I work here. It’s all about making Enderby a great place for everybody to live and to work together. When you volunteer and help in this community, that support and appreciation always gets returned tenfold.”

READ MORE: Enderby resident unwraps Lifetime Civic Merit award on 83rd birthday

READ MORE: Enderby council honours local volunteer ‘cornerstone’

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AwardsBusinessNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Legion kicks off poppy campaign
Next story
Scarecrows help stuff Armstrong-Spall Food Bank

Just Posted

WorkBC's Armstrong location collected 200 pounds of non-perishable food for the Armstrong Food Bank in the annual Scarecrows on the Street contest. (Contributed)
Scarecrows help stuff Armstrong-Spall Food Bank

Th’owxiya - The Hungry Feast Dish takes the Vernon Performing Arts Centre stage Nov. 6. (Contributed)
Children’s tale of Th’owxiya takes Vernon stage

Judy Dangel (middle) is a recipient of Enderby’s Lifetime Civic Merit Award. The award was given to her on Oct. 1, 2022. (City of Enderby photo)
Longtime Enderby business owner earns prestigious award

Relive the Music tours the Okanagan this November. (Contributed)
Relive the Music rocks back to its Okanagan roots