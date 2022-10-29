Longtime Enderby business owner earns prestigious award

Judy Dangel (middle) is a recipient of Enderby’s Lifetime Civic Merit Award. The award was given to her on Oct. 1, 2022. (City of Enderby photo)

The owner of a longstanding Enderby business is the recipient of a prestigious local award.

Mayor and council presented a Lifetime Civic Merit Award to Judy Dangel on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of her business, Enderby Jewellers, Oct. 1.

Dangel has owned the business for 31 of those years.

“When I became a business owner, I just felt that being a good community volunteer was what you needed to do to be part of the community,” Dangel said.

Dangel is proof that a healthy community and a vibrant local economy are two sides of the same coin. She is an avid volunteer and has served on the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce and Funtastic boards of directors. She is also Enderby’s representative on the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation board of directors.

Dangel is a booster of all things Enderby, having helped develop and deliver numerous community events over the years, including the community Christmas celebration every December.

“If we didn’t have our volunteers there would be a lot of activities and functions that just wouldn’t happen. Volunteers are vital to a community,” Dangel said.

“I live here and I work here. It’s all about making Enderby a great place for everybody to live and to work together. When you volunteer and help in this community, that support and appreciation always gets returned tenfold.”

