Longtime Indigenous pro hosts local workshop

Robert Laboucane to present in Vernon at The People Place Tuesday on Indigenous awareness training

Robert Laboucane has spent more than 30 years facilitation more than 3,000 Indigenous awareness training workshops. He’ll present a free workshop in Vernon Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The People Place. (Photo submitted)

The People Place in Vernon is the site of an Indigenous awareness training workshop Tuesday.

The workshop, which is free to register for, will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Please bring a brown bag lunch.

Training will cover the Indigenous People’s sotry that will prepare non-profit organizations to respond to the ‘Call to Action’ part of the Truth and Reconciliation report.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada was a commission organized by the parties of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement in June 2008 with the purpose of documenting the history and impacts of the Indian residential school.

It gave former residential school attendees an opportunity to share their experiences during public and private meetings held across the country.

The commission released a final report of its findings in June 2015, along with 94 “calls to action,” regarding reconciliation between Canadians and Indigenous peoples. The commission officially concluded with the publication of a multi-volume report that concluded “the school system amounted to cultural genocide.”

Conducting the workshop in Vernon will be Indigenous professional Robert Laboucane, who has worked across Canada for more than 30 years faciliting more than 3,000 workshops in Indigenous awareness training.

For more information, call Bernadette at 250-938-5022.